WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An anti-abortion activist who shot and wounded a Kansas abortion provider and firebombed clinics in Oregon and elsewhere has been released from prison to a halfway house to finish her sentence.

The Federal Correctional Institution in Waseca, Minnesota, confirmed Tuesday that Rachelle "Shelley" Shannon has been sent to a halfway house where she will complete a 20-year sentence stemming from two Oregon cases for arson and other crimes targeting abortion clinics. Her final release date is Nov. 7.

Shannon has already completed an 11-year sentence for shooting Wichita abortion provider Dr. George Tiller in 1993. Tiller was killed by an anti-abortion extremist who admired Shannon in 2009.

Tiller's clinic was purchased by Trust Women. Its founder, Julie Burkhart, says Shannon's release raises concerns about the safety of clinic workers.

