WASHINGTON (AP) — A major government survey finds that the U.S. clung to its health insurance gains last year, a surprise after President Donald Trump's repeated attempts to dismantle "Obamacare."

The survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that 9.1 percent of Americans were uninsured in 2017, or a little more than 29 million people.

That's almost the same as toward the end of the Obama administration.

But the CDC report released Tuesday also showed uninsured numbers edged higher for some groups, which raises questions about potential problems this year and beyond.

For perspective, the uninsured rate has dropped from 16 percent since the Affordable Care Act was signed in 2010. That translates roughly to 19 million people gaining coverage.

