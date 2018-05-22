KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Latest on developments in Afghanistan (all times local):

4 p.m.

An Afghan official says that at least 16 people, including four members of the security forces, died when a container full of explosives went off in the city of Kandahar.

Daud Ahmadi, spokesman for the provincial governor said 38 people, including six members of the security forces, were wounded in the explosion.

He added that there are at least five small children among those wounded.

Ahmadi explained that Afghan security forces had found two containers full of explosives but when they tried to defuse, the first one detonated and caused casualties.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.

___

9:30 a.m.

An Afghan official says at least 14 police officers have been killed after Taliban attacked several districts in eastern Ghazni province.

Provincial council member Hassan Reza Yusoufi says the seven killed in Dih Yak district included the police chief and a reserve police commander. Another seven were killed in Jaghatu district.

He said the attacks started Monday night and were continuing Tuesday in Dih Yak, Jaghatu, Ajristan and Qarabagh districts.

Latifa Akbari, the head of provincial council in Ghazni, confirmed that Taliban stormed several checkpoints in Dih Yak and Jaghatu and there are more than 20 casualties among security forces.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attacks. Mujahid claimed the Jaghatu district headquarters was captured as well as police checkpoints in Dih Yak.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.