WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the House food and farm bill (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Conservatives rebuffed on immigration have sunk a bill that combined stricter work and job training requirements for food stamp recipients with a renewal of farm subsidies popular in Republican-leaning farm country.

The 213-198 vote is an embarrassing blow to House GOP leaders, who had hoped to tout its new work requirements for recipients of food stamps. The work initiative polls well with voters, especially those in the GOP political base.

Key conservatives in the rebellious House Freedom Caucus opposed the measure, seeking leverage to obtain a vote on a hard-line immigration plan. Negotiations with GOP leaders Friday morning failed to bear fruit, however, and the measure was defeated.

House Speaker Paul Ryan took steps to call for a revote in the future but it's not clear when the measure might be revived.

