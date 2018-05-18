NEW YORK (AP) — Cambridge Analytica, the beleaguered data collection agency that worked for President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign, is liquidating existing operations.

The British firm filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection late Thursday. It said in a New York court filing late Thursday that its assets totaled $100,001 to $500,000. Its liabilities are between $1 million and $10 million.

Cambridge Analytica insisted that none of the Facebook data it acquired from an academic researcher was used in the Trump campaign.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.