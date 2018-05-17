BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — The hateful texts started soon after 12-year-old Nora Nissenbaum told a boy from her class she wasn't interested in him anymore. He called her a "dirty Jew" and sent her Hitler memes.

Word spread through their suburban Philadelphia middle school that the boy had allegedly threatened to get a gun and target Nora and dozens of others.

But soon, the boy was back in class, despite facing criminal charges in juvenile court.

Around the country, school officials are facing similar hard choices and constraints.

When deciding whether to expel a student or let the youngster return, officials must balance the concerns of an alleged victim and other schoolmates with the accused's right to an education.

At the same time, privacy rules often limit what school authorities and police can share.

