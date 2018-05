GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Latest on developments at the Gaza border (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Gaza health officials are casting doubt on initial claims that a 9-month-old baby died from Israeli tear gas fired during mass protests on the Gaza border with Israel.

A medical doctor said Tuesday that the baby, Layla Ghaben, had a pre-existing medical condition and that he did not believe her death was caused by tear gas. He spoke on condition of anonymity because of he was not allowed to disclose medical information to the media.

Layla's family claimed Tuesday that the baby had ended up in the area of the protest as a result of a mix-up. The Gaza Health Ministry initially counted her among several dozen Palestinians killed Monday.

A Gaza human rights group, Al Mezan, says it is looking into the circumstances of the infant's death.

1:45 p.m.

Ireland's foreign ministry has summoned the Israeli ambassador to express "shock and dismay" over the latest bloodshed in the Gaza Strip and is calling for an independent investigation.

Gaza health officials say Israeli forces killed 58 Palestinians, most by gunfire, and injured more than 2,700 in border protests Monday.

Ireland says that during Tuesday's meeting with the Israeli ambassador, it also said it was "very disturbed" by injuries to more than 200 health workers in Gaza.

"The ambassador has been informed of Irish demands for an independent international investigation into yesterday's deaths lead by the U.N.," a statement said.

1:40 p.m.

Palestinians are clashing with Israeli troops in the West Bank a day after deadly clashes killed dozens in the Gaza Strip.

Thick black smoke billowed from burning tires as Palestinians threw stones at Israeli troops, who responded with tear gas. About 200 Palestinians were protesting in the biblical city of Bethlehem while another 100 were demonstrating in the Palestinian city of Ramallah.

Palestinians are marking the anniversary Tuesday of what they call their "nakba," or catastrophe, a reference to the uprooting of hundreds of thousands who fled or were expelled during the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation.

Israeli forces killed 58 Palestinians in Monday's clashes in Gaza. Organizers say the weekly protests are meant to bust a decade-old blockade on the territory. Israel says Hamas is using the demonstrations as cover to carry out attacks.

1:30 p.m.

Palestinians in the West Bank city of Ramallah have marked the 70th anniversary of their mass displacement with a 70-second siren.

People stood at attention and traffic stopped in parts of the city Tuesday to mark the moment, though in some areas, the sirens appeared to malfunction and could barely be heard.

Palestinians mark May 15 as their "nakba," or catastrophe, when hundreds of thousands of people either fled or were expelled from their homes.

This year, the occasion was especially sad for Palestinians, coming a day after the U.S. opened its new embassy to Israel in Jerusalem and 58 Palestinians were killed in Gaza during protests along the Israeli border.

1:10 p.m.

The World Health Organization says the number of protesters wounded in border clashes with Israel was "very overwhelming" for Gaza's health system.

Citing figures from the Health Ministry and a group of aid agencies, WHO official Mahmoud Daher told The Associated Press Tuesday that 2,771 people were wounded in Monday's unrest. Of those, 1,360 were wounded by live fire, 400 from shrapnel and 980 from gas inhalation. He said the majority of those wounded by live fire were struck in their lower limbs.

Daher says that nearly 1,800 of the wounded sought hospital care, putting additional pressure on Gaza's already stressed hospitals, which endure equipment and medicine shortages and face power cuts like the rest of the territory.

Daher says the numbers were comparable to wartime situations. "It is really massive in terms of numbers," he said

12:55 p.m.

Turkey has lowered flags to half-mast to mark three days of mourning for the Palestinians killed and wounded in the Gaza border protest.

The gesture comes as the government invites members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for an extraordinary session Friday.

Speaking late Monday, the Turkish government's spokesman announced the official mourning period after Israeli forces killed 58 Palestinians, most by gunfire, as they protested the Gaza blockade and the relocation of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

Bekir Bozdag slammed Israel for the "massacre" and said "the U.S. now has Palestinian blood on its hands." He said the day would be remembered as "bloody Monday."

11:45 a.m.

China is calling on Israel to exercise restraint along its border with Gaza a day after 58 Palestinians were killed in a protest.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Tuesday that China "opposes violent acts targeting innocent people" and urges all sides to avoid escalating tensions.

Lu said China believes in a two-state resolution and that the status of Jerusalem should be resolved through dialogue between Palestinians and Israelis in accordance with relevant U.N. resolutions.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have rallied in recent weeks near Israel's border fence to protest a blockade of Gaza and the move of the U.S. Embassy to contested Jerusalem.

China has long championed the Palestinian cause while also maintaining close economic, diplomatic and military relations with Israel.

11:40 a.m.

The government of Muslim-majority Malaysia says the relocation of the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem will jeopardize efforts toward finding a comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian-Israel conflict.

Its foreign ministry said in a statement that security in the region will be undermined and sentiments inflamed, hampering any future peace negotiations.

The statement said, "Malaysia wishes to reiterate its firm position that a two-state solution, in which the Palestinians and the Israelis live side by side in peace, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine is the only viable solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict."

9:25 a.m.

The Israeli military says its aircraft have struck a number of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in response to mass border protests.

The military says Tuesday it struck 11 "terror targets" in a Hamas military compound. Tanks targeted another two Hamas posts in the Gaza Strip.

The military says that protesters used 10 explosive devices and firebombs against troops and that shots were fired at soldiers positioned along the border. While there was no breach of the border fence, the military says many protesters attempted to enter Israel.

Israeli fire killed 58 Palestinians in Monday's protest. On Tuesday, Palestinians mark the 70th anniversary of their uprooting during the war surrounding Israel's creation, known as their "nakba," or catastrophe

8:45 a.m.

Palestinians will be burying their dead Tuesday after 58 people were killed by Israel during Gaza border protests.

Khaled Batch, the head of the grassroots organizing committee of the protests, says Tuesday will be a day for funerals, suggesting there were no plans for border marches. Israeli media reported some tents where protesters have been gathering have been taken down at the border.

Tuesday is what Palestinians call their "nakba" anniversary, or catastrophe marking the creation of Israel 70 years ago.

Gaza health officials say the Palestinian death toll from a day of mass border protests Monday has risen to 58, including 57 people killed by Israeli fire and a baby who died from tear gas inhalation.

