LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The racist, anti-Semitic fringe movement known as the "alt-right" is reeling after a string of lawsuits, arrests, violent clashes and infighting.

The movement's latest setback occurred Tuesday in a Kentucky courtroom, where a judge sentenced white nationalist Matthew Heimbach to 38 days in jail.

The fortunes of other alt-right leaders and promoters have been flagging since violence erupted last summer at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Richard Spencer suspended a college tour after violent clashes overshadowed one of his campus speeches. He and other leading alt-right figures are fighting lawsuits. Many also are struggling to raise money or spread their messages after losing access to mainstream internet platforms. A few have even dropped out of the movement altogether.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.