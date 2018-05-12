BAGHDAD (AP) — The Latest on Saturday's national elections in Iraq (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Polls have closed across Iraq in the first national election since the country declared victory over the Islamic State group. Saturday's vote — the fourth since the 2003 U.S.-led toppling of Saddam Hussein — was marked by reports of low turnout and irregularities.

Results are expected within 48 hours, according to the independent body that oversees Iraq's election, but negotiations to choose a prime minister tasked with forming a government are expected to drag on for months.

Voting began early Saturday morning in a contest that had no clear front-runner after weeks of official campaigning. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's stiffest competition came from political parties with closer ties to Iran.

___

7:00 a.m.

Polls have opened across Iraq in the first national election since the declaration of victory over the Islamic State group.

No clear front-runner has emerged after weeks of official campaigning as Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi faces stiff competition Saturday from political parties with closer ties to Iran.

The vote — the fourth since the 2003 U.S.-led overthrow of Saddam Hussein — will be conducted electronically for the first time to reduce fraud. Polling centers have been set up for many of the country's 2 million people who remain displaced by the war against IS.

Al-Abadi took office just weeks after IS fighters overran nearly a third of Iraq's territory in the summer of 2014 and has since overseen the grueling military defeat of the group.

