GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Latest on Palestinian protests in Gaza that turned deadly when Israeli troops fired into the crowd. (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Israel's military says an assailant has rammed his vehicle into a soldier in the West Bank, causing light injuries.

It says in a statement that forces are searching for the driver who fled the scene. Palestinians have used cars as weapons in recent years, and the incident came amid heightened tensions between the two groups driven by protests in Gaza where Israeli troops have killed dozens of Palestinians.

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire along the Gaza border in the seventh such protest against a decade-old border blockade of the territory ruled by the militant group Hamas.

Israel's military said some 15,000 Palestinians took part in Friday's protest. It said some threw "pipe bombs and grenades" at troops and damaged infrastructure.

Next week the U.S. Embassy in Israel is set to relocate to contested Jerusalem, a move that angered Palestinians who seek the eastern sector of the city for their capital.

___

7:15 p.m.

Several thousand people are rallying in Jordan to mark the 70th anniversary of what Palestinians call their "nakba," or catastrophe, when hundreds of thousands were uprooted from their homes in the Mideast war over Israel's creation.

Palestinian refugees and their descendants now number several million people in the region, including more than two million in Jordan.

Friday's rally took place before a large stage with a view of the Dead Sea and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Jordanian, Palestinian, and green Muslim Brotherhood flags flew over crowd.

One man walked onto the stage with an effigy of President Donald Trump dangling from a noose. Trump's decision to recognize contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital, to be followed Monday by the moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel there, has caused outrage in the Arab world.

___

5:30 p.m.

The Gaza Health Ministry says one Palestinian was killed and 49 were wounded by Israeli army fire in protests on the Gaza-Israel border.

Friday's death brings to 41 the number of protesters killed since weekly border protests began in late March. More than 1,700 have been wounded by army fire during that period.

The ministry identified the protester killed Friday as a 40-year-old man who was shot in the chest east of the southern town of Khan Younis. It says seven of the 49 protesters hit by Israeli fire Friday were in serious condition and that dozens of others were overcome by tear gas inhalation.

The protest came just three days ahead of what the leader of Gaza's ruling Hamas group has said will be a march by tens of thousands who could burst through the border fence into Israel.

___

1:15 p.m.

Hundreds of Gaza residents are gathering near the border with Israel for a seventh weekly protest aimed at shaking off a decade-old blockade of their territory.

Friday's protest comes just three days ahead of what the Hamas leader of Gaza says will be a march by tens of thousands who could burst through the border fence into Israel. Yehiyeh Sinwar has said Monday's crowd will be unarmed and peaceful, but also compared it to a "starving tiger."

The Hamas-led demonstrations, fueled by despair in Gaza, are part of a campaign to break the blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt after the Hamas takeover of Gaza in 2007.

Israel says it will prevent any border breach. Forty protesters were killed and more than 1,700 wounded by Israeli troops since late March.

