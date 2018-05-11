MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — An artist whose provocative drawings and paintings were inspired by miscarriage hopes her works will help end the stigma of pregnancy loss.

Massachusetts high school visual arts teacher Ashley MacLure sought solace in her paints and brushes after she miscarried twice. She's since produced a series of edgy works to blow off steam and get people talking openly about miscarriage in a society that treats it as taboo.

The American Society for Reproductive Medicine says as many as one in four pregnancies ends prematurely.

As families celebrate Mother's Day this weekend, MacLure and others are working to end the shame of miscarriage.

MacLure's story seems destined for a happy ending: She and her husband are preparing to welcome their firstborn this summer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.