MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Montana rescuers pulled a man from surging floodwaters as authorities issued new evacuation orders and water continued to rise in rivers and streams across the western half of the state.

The rescued man was using a small raft to reach a camp for transients on a partially submerged island on the raging Clark Fork River in Missoula Thursday night.

Firefighters at the river's edge noticed him hanging onto a tree, still in the raft. Rescuers used a boat to pull him to safety.

The Clark Fork is expected to crest Saturday at its highest level in 100 years.

Evacuation orders were issued for three more houses. Many residents of the 60 houses already under evacuation orders have refused to leave.

Floodwaters also threatened homes along the Blackfoot River near Lincoln.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.