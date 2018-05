TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's decision to pull America out of the Iran nuclear deal (all times local):

China's special envoy for the Middle East is urging all parties to adhere to the Iran nuclear deal and solve the dispute through dialogue.

China's Xinhua News Agency reported Wednesday that Gong Xiaosheng spoke at a press conference in Iran after meeting with Iranian officials, saying the multilateral deal is "very serious and important."

Gong says the deal helps maintain the international nuclear non-proliferation system and promotes peace and stability in the Middle East, and that the integrity of the agreement must be observed.

Gong says: "Having a deal is better than no deal. Dialogue is better than confrontation."

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that the United States would withdraw from the international deal and restore sanctions on Iran, leaving the future of the agreement in doubt.

China was a co-signer of the agreement, along with Russia, Britain, France and Germany.

A prominent Iranian lawmaker says parliament is preparing to increase spending on the country's ballistic missile program.

The head of Iran's parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, made the comments Wednesday after President Donald Trump's decision to pull America out of the nuclear deal.

One of Trump's criticisms of the deal has been the fact it does not address Iran's missile program.

Boroujerdi said: "With America's decision, Iran's missile program will not change at all."

President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iranian nuclear deal is dominating newspaper front pages and discussions across Iran, with some saying the accord will go on "without the troublemaker."

Iranian moderate newspapers on Wednesday sought to buoy embattled President Hassan Rouhani, with the daily newspaper Asr-e Eghtesad proclaiming: "Iran's diplomacy has blunted Trump's blade."

The state-run IRNA news agency referred to Trump as "the troublemaker." Meanwhile, the hard-line daily Kayhan went with: "Trump tears apart the nuclear deal; It is time to set it afire!"

President Hassan Rouhani warned Tuesday that Iran could restart enriching uranium "without any limitations" within weeks, after President Donald Trump pulled America out of the nuclear deal, though the Iranian leader said world powers still in the accord could potentially save the pact.

Iran's parliament speaker is saying his country will evaluate the European Union's ability to protect the nuclear deal.

In an opening speech Wednesday expressing pessimism about future of the deal, Ali Larijani said: "The period is only a window in which the EU can prove if it has enough weight for settling down international issues or not?"

He also said that Iran will examine diplomatic ways at first, but he also urged the country's nuclear department to prepare for "resumption of all aspects of nuclear activities."

Larijani added Iran is not after hasty "reaction and adventurism."

Iranian lawmakers have set a paper U.S. flag ablaze at parliament after President Donald Trump's nuclear deal pullout, shouting, "Death to America!"

Lawmakers held the impromptu demonstration inside parliament on Wednesday, the day after Trump's decision. They also burned a piece of paper representing the nuclear deal.

The chant "Death to America" long has been used in Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution. It also has been common to hear it within parliament.

However, Wednesday's demonstration shows the public anger coursing through Iran after Trump's decision.

