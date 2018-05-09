ST. LOUIS (AP) — For all of the sensational allegations in Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' invasion-of-privacy case, the verdict may come down to the technical workings of the iPhone, the definition of "transmission," and the whereabouts of a photo that may or may not exist.

Jury selection begins Thursday in Greitens' trial.

The 44-year-old Republican is accused of taking an unauthorized, compromising photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair.

But prosecutors said earlier this week that they have not found such a photo. A forensics examiner has been looking at Greitens' cellphone.

Under Missouri law, transmitting a photo involving nudity is a felony punishable by up to four years in prison.

Prosecutors contend that the process of taking a cellphone picture instantaneously moves it to the phone's computer, constituting "transmission." Greitens' attorneys ridicule that idea.

