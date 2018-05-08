NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the resignation of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman following accusations of physical abuse from four women (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

A spokeswoman for the New York Attorney General's office says a temporary replacement has been chosen after Eric Schneiderman resigned following accusations of physical abuse.

Barbara Underwood will step in as acting attorney general. She has been the state's Solitictor General since 2007. Before that she served as Chief Assistant to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

She has also worked in the Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn district attorney offices. She got an undergraduate degree from Harvard and law degree from Georgetown.

Schneiderman says he'll resign at the close of business Tuesday.

The announcement came hours after The New Yorker published the accounts of four women, who accused the Democrat of physical violence.

Two of the women went on the record, saying Schneiderman repeatedly hit them, often after drinking, and without their consent.

___

8:10 a.m.

A newly announced Republican-Conservative candidate for New York attorney general is asking "who else knew" about the allegations that led to the downfall of Democrat Eric Schneiderman.

Manhattan attorney Manny Alicandro (al-leh-KAN'-droh), speaking Tuesday on WNYM radio, said there must have been "enablers" who kept quiet about allegations that Schneiderman had physically abused four women during what were supposed to be romantic encounters.

Schneiderman says he'll resign at the close of business Tuesday.

Alicandro announced his candidacy on Monday, just hours before the news about Schneiderman broke.

___

12:35 a.m.

New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE'-dur-muhn) says his resignation will take effect at the end of business on Tuesday.

Schneiderman's announcement late Monday came hours after The New Yorker published the accounts of four women, who accused the Democrat of physical violence.

Two of the women went on the record, saying Schneiderman repeatedly hit them, often after drinking, and without their consent.

Schneiderman says he engaged in "role-playing and other consensual sexual activity," but didn't assault anyone.

Neither woman filed any police complaints, but both say they sought out medical attention and confided in people close to them about the abuse.

