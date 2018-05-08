YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia's parliament has opened a session to elect a prime minister, for which opposition lawmaker and protest leader Nikol Pashinian is the only nominee.

The Republican Party, which has a majority of the seats in the chamber, said last week that it would support any candidate nominated by a third of the deputies and that it would not put forth its own candidate. That move appeared to ensure Pashinian would be chosen Tuesday.

Pashinian spearheaded weeks of huge protests that were lively but largely peaceful. The protests focused on frustration with widespread poverty and corruption in the country and on former President Serzh Sargsyan's becoming prime minister, which was seen as a maneuver to remain the country's leader indefinitely.

Sargsyan resigned the premiership six days after his appointment.

