BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts casino regulators have agreed to remove Steve Wynn from the license his former company was issued to operate a resort under construction near Boston.

Wynn resigned as chairman and chief executive of Wynn Resorts in February following sexual misconduct allegations that he has denied.

In a written ruling on Monday, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission agreed to remove Wynn from the license so long as he does not vote at the company's May 16 annual shareholders meeting.

Wynn's lawyer requested last month his client be removed as a "qualifier" for the casino project because he no longer has a financial interest in or a business association with the company he founded.

The decision does not end a separate investigation by the commission into Wynn Resorts and its handling of the sexual misconduct allegations.

