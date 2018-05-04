GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hundreds of Palestinians are heading to Gaza's border fence with Israel for weekly protests that organizers from the militant Islamic Hamas group have said might culminate in a mass breach later this month.

About 300 Palestinians gathered Friday near one of five protest camps set up several hundred meters from the fence.

A few moved closer to the fence throwing stones and burning tires.

Israeli soldiers fired live rounds and tear gas.

Gaza health officials said 10 people were hurt.

Since weekly marches began in late March, 39 protesters have been killed and more than 1,700 wounded by army fire.

Israel accuses Gaza's Hamas rulers of plotting attacks under the cover of protests and says it will prevent any breach.

Rights groups say the use of lethal force against unarmed protesters is unlawful.

