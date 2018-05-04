JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia is preparing to execute a man convicted of robbing and killing an off-duty prison guard 22 years ago.

Robert Earl Butts Jr. is scheduled to die at 7 p.m. Friday at the state prison in Jackson. The 40-year-old inmate was sentenced to death along with Marion Wilson Jr. in the March 1996 slaying of Donovan Corey Parks.

Authorities say the two men asked 24-year-old Parks for a ride outside a Walmart store in the central Georgia city of Milledgeville, then ordered him out of his car and shot him.

Butts would be the second inmate put to death by Georgia this year. Wilson's case is still pending.

Butts' first execution date Thursday was stayed by Georgia's parole board. The execution was rescheduled after Butts was denied clemency.

