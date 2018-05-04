KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian scandal-plagued Prime Minister Najib Razak is seeking a third term in office during the May 9 general election, but faces an unprecedented challenge from a rejuvenated opposition led by his former mentor and strongman Mahathir Mohamad.

The polls are seen as the ultimate test of survival for Najib, who is dogged by an epic corruption scandal involving the 1MDB state fund that he set up and is being investigated in the U.S. and other countries for alleged cross-border embezzlement and money laundering.

Najib's long-ruling coalition is the favorite to win after recent election boundary change skewed in the government's favor but after its poor performance in the last two elections, Najib, 64, is under pressure to deliver a strong win to enable him to fend off challenges from within his ruling party.

