LONDON (AP) — The Victoria & Albert Museum says Paul McCartney has donated 63 photographs taken by his late wife Linda to the museum's new photography center.

The collection includes Linda McCartney's portraits of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix as a well as images from nature and photos of her family.

Linda McCartney worked as a professional photographer from the mid-1960s and was married to the former Beatle from 1969 until her death from breast cancer in 1998.

The V&A's senior curator of photographs, Martin Barnes, said Thursday that Linda McCartney was "interested in unguarded moments and intimate moments, unstaged moments," whether taking pictures of her family or of celebrities.

The photos will go on display at the V&A's national photography center, which opens Oct. 12.

