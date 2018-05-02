LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the release of videos from cameras worn by Las Vegas police who responded to the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Officer body-camera video from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history shows Las Vegas police at the door of the gunman's suite, and one saying "Breach! Breach! Breach!" before a loud bang and a fire alarm begins to sound.

Authorities released footage Wednesday from two officers' body-worn cameras as they respond to gunfire raining down on a concert crowd from a Las Vegas Strip casino-hotel last fall.

Officers can be heard shouting to each other to say they have checked parts of the room.

A clip shows officers inside a room reading an address off Paddock's driver's license.

Another shows officers in a stairwell walking down a hallway behind armored shields and encountering a security guard holding a handgun.

4:25 p.m.

Police body-camera video from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history shows Las Vegas officers busting into the gunman's hotel room and removing a rifle near a broken window.

Authorities released footage Wednesday from two officers' body-worn cameras as they respond to gunfire raining down on a concert crowd from a Las Vegas Strip casino-hotel last fall.

Video shows officers walk around Stephen Paddock's room, where other weapons are scattered.

Police say he killed 58 people and injured hundreds more before killing himself as authorities closed in.

Officers talking to each other question if there were any indications of two shooters.

1:55 p.m.

A home that the Las Vegas shooter owned in Reno when he carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history sits vacant in an upscale neighborhood.

Damage is still visible to the patched-up front door where authorities got in to search the house for potential explosives, weapons and other evidence the day after the Oct. 1 massacre.

Washoe County records still list Paddock as the owner.

He bought the two-bedroom home for $228,500 in 2013 and lived there at one time with his girlfriend.

About a week after the FBI searched the home, police responded to a report that an intruder tried to enter the house through the damaged front door.

1:30 p.m.

Las Vegas police have released some officer body-camera video from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Videos made public Wednesday are expected to show what two officers found entering a 32nd-floor hotel room where Stephen Paddock unleashed gunfire on a concert last October.

Police say he killed 58 people and injured hundreds more before killing himself as authorities closed in.

The footage represents a sample of hundreds of hours of body-camera recordings that police say don't answer why Paddock opened fire.

The Associated Press and other media outlets sued to obtain videos, 911 recordings, evidence logs and interview reports.

Authorities say more will be released in coming weeks.

12:20 p.m.

The first police officer to burst through the door of a Las Vegas hotel suite where a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets on a concert last year didn't activate his body camera.

The disclosure made by police lawyers late Tuesday raises questions about whether officers followed department policy during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Police are expected to release body camera videos Wednesday from two other officers who helped clear Stephen Paddock's room. A lawsuit by The Associated Press and other media prompted the videos' release.

Paddock opened fire from a 32nd-floor hotel suite on Oct. 1, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds of others.

The police department's policy requires officers to activate body cameras during calls that result in interaction with citizens and searches.

