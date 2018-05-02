BEIRUT (AP) — In Lebanon's first national elections in nine years, political outsiders are forming the broadest coalition yet to challenge the establishment politicians who have run the country since the 1975-1990 civil war.

They hope to ride a wave of discontent over the country's failing public services, its daily water and power cuts, and its pervasive corruption to create an independent bloc in the next parliament.

But underfunded and with an electorate doubtful of change, they face an uphill battle.

