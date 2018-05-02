YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Opposition protesters are blocking the road leading from Armenia's capital, Yerevan, to its airport, as well as several subway stations and government ministries after their leader called for a national strike.

The actions Wednesday follow the parliament's rejection of a bid by opposition leader Nikol Pashinian to become prime minister, and intensify the political turmoil that has gripped the country since mid-April.

Mass demonstrations forced Serzh Sargsyan to resign last week as prime minister just days after he was named to the post. Sargsyan was Armenia's president for 10 years before stepping down due to term limits; he became prime minister amid a change in government structure that boosts the post's powers, and opponents said the shift would allow him to remain the country's leader indefinitely.

