BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Central African Republic's president has called for three days of mourning after renewed sectarian violence in the capital killed 19 people and wounded nearly 100 others.

President Faustin Touadera is calling for restraint among Bangui's residents. He also promises justice, saying the perpetrators and their accomplices will be found and prosecuted.

The Red Cross tells The Associated Press that the death toll has risen to 19, with 98 wounded. A priest was among those killed Tuesday as a church, mosques and health facilities were targeted in the capital's PK5 and Fatima neighborhoods.

Deeply impoverished Central African Republic has faced deadly interreligious and intercommunal fighting since 2013, with thousands of people killed and hundreds of thousands displaced. The violence has spread in the past year.

