MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Thousands of workers and activists have marched to the Philippines' presidential palace to demand the government address labor issues, as workers around the world stage May Day rallies.

About 5,000 people from various groups held a rally Tuesday near Malacanang Palace to protest the failure of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfill a major campaign promise to end contractualization, the widespread practice of short-term employment.

The protesters are also demanding that the government address issues including low wages, unemployment and trade union repression.

Workers and activists also rallied elsewhere, including in Cambodia and Hong Kong.

