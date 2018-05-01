WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is avoiding a possible trade war with Europe by putting off for 30 days a decision on imposing tariffs on U.S. imports of steel and aluminum.

As a self-imposed deadline neared Monday night, the White House announced the delay for the European Union as well as for North American trading partners Canada and Mexico.

The administration also says it has reached an agreement with South Korea on steel imports following discussions on a revised trade agreement, the outlines of which were previously announced by U.S. and South Korean officials. And it's reached agreements in principle with Argentina, Australia and Brazil on steel and aluminum that will be finalized shortly.

The EU has said if it loses its exemption it will retaliate with its own tariffs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.