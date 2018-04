CINCINNATI (AP) — While it's too late for Kyle Plush, the 16-year-old boy's death in Cincinnati after being trapped in a minivan is getting intense attention and bringing change.

Cincinnati's acting city manager says he'll present an "action plan" to council members Monday for the emergency response center while police are expected to soon wrap up their internal investigation into the failed response to the teen's two 911 calls for help April 10 while parked near his school. His father found his body nearly six hours after the first call.

City council last week approved spending nearly a half million dollars on the center. It's been plagued for years with staffing and operational problems, which have been spotlighted since Plush's death.

