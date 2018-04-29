CAIRO (AP) — Officials say a fire has broken out at the building site of the new Egyptian museum, although it has caused no significant damage or injuries.

State news agency MENA cites security officials as saying that firefighters were working to extinguish the Sunday fire, which appeared to have consumed wooden scaffolding at the construction site.

Egypt's new Grand Museum is under construction near the Giza Pyramids.

