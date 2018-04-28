SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The Latest on developments in Yemen (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

Yemen's Shiite rebels say they have fired eight ballistic missiles at targets in Saudi Arabia's southern city of Jizan.

The Saudi state-run news agency SPA says its air defense forces intercepted four of the missiles and no casualties or damages have occurred.

Meanwhile, the rebel-run Al-Masirah TV says Saturday's missiles hit their targets with "high accuracy."

Saudi state media reported earlier Saturday that the kingdom-led coalition fighting the rebels since March 2015 killed two Shiite rebel leaders and dozens of their militiamen.

The rebels, known as Houthis, have previously fired missiles targeting the Saudi mainland, including the capital, Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia backs Yemen's internationally recognized government and aims to defeat the Iran-backed Houthis to restore the government to power.

___

8:05 a.m.

Saudi state media is reporting an airstrike by a kingdom-led coalition in Yemen's capital has killed two Shiite rebel leaders and dozens of their militiamen.

Saudi state-run television offered the report early Saturday, saying more than 50 were killed. The Shiite rebels known as Houthis did not immediately acknowledge the strike.

Al-Arabiya, a Dubai-based satellite news network now believed to be majority-owned by Saudi Arabia, reported the strike Friday hit a high-level meeting of the Houthis.

Al-Arabiya said the strike hit a building belonging to Yemen's Interior Ministry. It said over 38 Houthi fighters including the two leaders were killed.

Al-Masirah, a Houthi-run satellite news channel, acknowledged Houthi leaders met Friday to discuss Saturday's funeral of Saleh al-Sammad, a Houthi political leader earlier killed in a Saudi airstrike.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.