GEORGETOWN, Ohio (AP) — A 400-pound Ohio man who pinned his 11-year-old step-grandson against the arm of a couch while trying to control the boy with mild autism during a tantrum has pleaded guilty to killing the boy.

Fifty-eight-year-old Donald Martin Jr., of Mount Orab, entered a plea Thursday to a reckless homicide charge in Brown County.

Brown County sheriff's Sgt. Chad Noble on Friday called Dylan Dylan's death a "tragic accident." He says Martin tried to intervene when the 90-pound boy began acting out last November.

Dylan's grandmother called 911 to report that the boy had passed out after a tantrum. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A coroner ruled that he died of positional asphyxiation.

Martin's attorney couldn't be immediately reached for comment Friday. Sentencing is scheduled for May 8.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.