COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A verdict is expected at the Copenhagen City Court Wednesday on whether Danish inventor Peter Madsen tortured and murdered a Swedish journalist during a private submarine trip.

Madsen, 47, is charged with murder, dismemberment and indecent handling of a corpse over the death of Kim Wall.

Madsen has denied murder and said Wall died accidentally inside the submarine, but has confessed to throwing her body parts into the sea.

Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen has claimed Wall's murder was sexually motivated and premeditated because Madsen brought along tools he normally didn't take when sailing. He has sought a life sentence for Madsen.

Madsen's defense lawyer has said he should only be sentenced for cutting Wall into pieces.

The cause of death has never been established.

