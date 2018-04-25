TORONTO (AP) — A chilling Facebook message posted before a van plowed onto a crowded Toronto sidewalk has raised the possibility the suspect in the attack nursed grudges against women and it is bringing back memories of a 1989 massacre of 14 women that remains one of Canada's most traumatic acts of violence.

The 25-year-old suspect, Alek Minassian, was charged Tuesday with first degree murder in the deaths of 10 pedestrians mowed down by a rented van that he sent careening along a mile of a busy walkway. Fourteen others were injured.

Toronto Police Services Det. Sgt. Graham Gibson said at a news conference that those killed and injured Monday were "predominantly" women, though he declined to discuss a possible motive.

Authorities have yet to release a list of victims.

