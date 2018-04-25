NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Maine sheriff's deputy (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Maine authorities are searching for a man they say fatally shot a sheriff's deputy, stole his cruiser and robbed a convenience store.

State police said that Somerset County Cpl. Sheriff Eugene Cole was killed at about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Route 2 in Norridgewock. The cruiser was driven to a Cumberland Farms store, which was robbed.

Police say they are searching for a suspect identified as 29-year-old John Williams, of Madison, Maine. They say he is 5-foot-6, 120 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair worn in a ponytail.

Police said Cole had been a deputy for 13 years and has a son.

___

10:10 a.m.

A sheriff in Maine says a deputy investigating a report of a robbery at a convenience store has been fatally shot.

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster tells the Morning Sentinel the deputy was killed Wednesday morning on U.S. Route 2 in Norridgewock.

Dispatch reports from the sheriff's office said a robbery was reported at a Cumberland Farms store at about 1:40 a.m.

Officers from multiple agencies responded to the scene within minutes.

A message seeking comment was left with the sheriff's office. Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

