LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marvel Studios is marking its 10th anniversary this year and the Hollywood behemoth has a lot to celebrate.

Since "Iron Man" hit theaters in 2008, Marvel has produced 19 films, netted $14.8 billion in worldwide grosses and become the envy of every studio in Hollywood.

On Thursday, its most ambitious project to date, "Avengers: Infinity War," hits theaters worldwide and is looking at a record-breaking opening that could surpass "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" as the biggest of all-time.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says their theory for filmmaking is simple, however. He says and his team at Marvel just make films that they'd want to watch.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.