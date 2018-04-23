LOS ANGELES (AP) — Summer starts early this year in Hollywood with the potentially record-breaking release of "Avengers: Infinity War" Thursday, and the marquee Marvel superheroes couldn't come at a better time.

The box office is down nearly three percent for the year. The industry is looking to redeem itself after last summer, which, despite hits like "Wonder Woman," had its worst performance in over a decade.

Box office experts say films like "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" are sure-fire event movies that will be box office hits, but caution that not all franchises and sequels can succeed in the jam-packed marketplace.

The summer movie going season typically runs from the first weekend in May through Labor Day weekend.

