WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans overwhelmingly believe teachers don't make enough money, and half say they'd support paying higher taxes to give them a raise.

That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that comes amid recent teacher strikes over low pay and the amount of money allocated to public schools in several Republican-led states.

Overall, 78 percent of Americans think public school teachers aren't paid enough. Just 6 percent think they're paid too much. Parents and those without children are about equally likely to think teachers are paid too little. The sentiment crosses party lines, too.

Slightly more than half of Americans approve of teachers striking to get higher pay, and about half would support a plan to raise taxes to get teachers a pay increase.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.