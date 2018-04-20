WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the International Monetary Fund is urging countries to work out their differences over trade and take advantage of a healthy world economy to reduce debt before the next downturn comes.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde says, "The near-term prospect for the global economy appears to be bright."

But clouds are already gathering: an intensifying standoff between the United States and China that threatens to flare up into the biggest trade conflagration since World War II. Record levels of global debt. Financial markets that are volatile — and vulnerable to an unexpectedly steep uptick in interest rates.

Lagarde's comments came Thursday at the opening of the spring meetings of the 189-nation IMF and its sister lending organization, the World Bank.

