NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan neighborhood with new luxury skyscrapers dubbed "Billionaires Row" is waging an urban turf war with the city's mayor over a planned homeless shelter in a nearby defunct hotel.

More than 100 single men are to share rooms in what was once the budget Park Savoy Hotel on West 58th Street. It's feet from a gleaming 75-story high-rise on West 57th Street that faces Carnegie Hall.

Some of the world's wealthiest people paid as much as $100 million or more for apartments in a half-dozen sleek towers that line 57th Street on both sides of Fifth Avenue, with spectacular views of Central Park.

Opponents including longtime middle-class residents say the homeless housing could threaten their quality of life, and is a potential security risk.

