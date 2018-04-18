WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the United States and North Korea (all times local):

6:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump is confirming that his CIA director met with Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon) in North Korea "last week" in anticipation of their potential summit.

Trump tweets that Mike Pompeo's (pahm-PAY'-oh's) meeting "went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed."

The president says summit details are being worked out and that "Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea!"

Trump had said on Tuesday that talks between the U.S. and North Korea were underway at an "extremely high level."

The summit is expected to take place by early June. Trump says five locations are under consideration.

12:35 a.m.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo recently traveled to North Korea to meet with leader Kim Jong Un, a highly unusual, secret visit undertaken as the enemy nations prepare for a meeting between President Donald Trump and Kim.

Two officials have confirmed the trip to The Associated Press. They are not authorized to discuss the visit publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Washington Post first reported Pompeo's meeting with Kim, saying it took place just over two weeks ago during Easter weekend.

Trump said the U.S. and North Korea are holding direct talks at "extremely high levels" in preparation for a possible summit with Kim, expected to take place by early June.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump and Kim have not spoken directly.

