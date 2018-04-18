NEW YORK (AP) — Investment bank Morgan Stanley is reporting a record profit in the first quarter, helped by a lower tax bill and a boost in revenue from last quarter's volatile markets.

The New York firm reported a profit Wednesday of $2.67 billion, or $1.45 per share, compared with a profit of $1.93 billion, or $1.00 a share, in the same period a year earlier. Analysts forecasted Morgan Stanley to earn $1.26 per share, according to FactSet.

Morgan Stanley's traders and investment bankers had a very strong quarter. The bank's institutional securities division had net revenues of $6.1 billion compared with $5.2 billion a year earlier. Most of that gain came from stock sales and trading.

