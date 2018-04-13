WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence plans to promote the U.S. as a steady trading partner and press Latin American partners to further isolate Venezuela during his weekend trip to Peru.

Pence is departing for the Summit of the Americas in Lima on Friday. He'll be subbing for President Donald Trump after the president pulled out of his first planned visit to Latin America to manage the U.S. response to an apparent chemical weapons attack on civilians in Syria.

In meetings with Latin American leaders, the vice president is expected to promote good governance and democratic institutions. He's also expected to urge Latin American allies to maintain pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

