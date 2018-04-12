KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Health Ministry in Gaza says a Palestinian man was shot and killed at a border protest campsite Thursday by Israeli fire.

Witnesses told The Associated Press that Abdullah al-Shehri, 28, was throwing stones at soldiers stationed behind the fence with Israel. Israel's military said it was unaware of the incident.

Thursday's fatality raises the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire over the past two weeks to 34. At least 26 were killed during protests.

Gaza's Islamic militant rulers Hamas have called for a mass rally at the border as part of a weeks-long campaign of protests against a decade-old blockade of the territory.

Israel is closely guarding the fence and has warned it will not tolerate attempts to breach it.

Earlier in the day, Israel's military said it bombed Hamas military targets in the Gaza Strip, hours after an explosive device detonated near an Israeli army vehicle along the Gaza-Israel border.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that one Palestinian man was killed and another seriously wounded in the strike.

The bombing came hours after an Israeli airstrike targeted Hamas training sites in the central and southern Gaza Strip.

Tensions are rising on the Gaza-Israel border as Hamas has mobilized residents for unprecedented weekly protests along the border since March 30.

