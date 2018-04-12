NEW YORK (AP) — Finding dependable, bankable box-office hits for anything without a superhero has been a downright scary proposition for Hollywood.

The solution, it turns out, is a nightmare, too.

Horror has emerged as one of the most lucrative and in-demand genres in Hollywood, a box-office success story as well as a creative one. Like perhaps never before, horror is hot. For an industry that has struggled to find areas of growth outside of the pages of comic books, it's now hailing slashers as saviors.

Last weekend, John Krasinski's "A Quiet Place" blew away expectations to debut with $50.2 million, despite costing only $17 million to make. It was only the latest in a string of horror hits.

