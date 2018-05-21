CASSELBERRY, Fla. -- A Casselberry resident got a surprise, up-close wildlife encounter over the weekend.
- Pair of coyotes spotted in Casselberry yard
- Coyotes are found in every Florida county
Angela Highland spotted a pair of coyotes in her back yard and posted video to Facebook.
Coyotes are found in all 67 Florida counties, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission 2007 report. They breed once a year in the winter months, and pups are born in the spring.
Coyotes aren't very large -- typically between 20 to 35 pounds -- and are rarely a threat to people, though encounters are increasingly common.
Here are a few tips for Florida residents living among coyotes:
- Keep pets indoors or in an outdoor cage from dusk until dawn, when coyotes typically hunt.
- Feed pets indoors and make sure all trash is in a secure container.
- Never feed coyotes.
If you see one, you should contact the FWC's Wildlife Alert Line at 888-404-FWCC (3922).