CASSELBERRY, Fla. -- A Casselberry resident got a surprise, up-close wildlife encounter over the weekend.

Angela Highland spotted a pair of coyotes in her back yard and posted video to Facebook.

Coyotes are found in all 67 Florida counties, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission 2007 report. They breed once a year in the winter months, and pups are born in the spring.

Coyotes aren't very large -- typically between 20 to 35 pounds -- and are rarely a threat to people, though encounters are increasingly common.

Here are a few tips for Florida residents living among coyotes:

Keep pets indoors or in an outdoor cage from dusk until dawn, when coyotes typically hunt.

Feed pets indoors and make sure all trash is in a secure container.

Never feed coyotes.

If you see one, you should contact the FWC's Wildlife Alert Line at 888-404-FWCC (3922).