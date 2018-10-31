Little ones can show off their ghoulish costumes to mall shoppers on Halloween.

Here is a list of malls where your little monsters can haunt for candy and treats. The malls' links have all the details you will need.

1486 Buena Vista Drive,

Orlando, FL, 32830

There are a lot of fun that can be had this Halloween, but be sure to check the website for details first.

8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando, FL, 32809

"Families are invited to enjoy The Florida Mall's kid-friendly Mall-o-Ween celebration on Halloween from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at The Play Park and Center Court."

1700 Oviedo Mall Blvd.,

Oviedo, FL 32765

There will be food, music and face-painting for the mall's Halloween Bash 2018.

3831 W Vine St.,

Kissimmee, FL, 34741

Children in costumes can trick-or-treat, eat and shop, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

3100 SW College Rd.,

Ocala, FL, 34474

"Join us for our spooktacular Halloween KidX event. Enjoy face painting, Halloween themed crafts, games and more!"

413 N Alafaya Trail

Orlando, FL, 32828

"Calling all super heroes and boo'tiful princesses to enjoy complimentary trick or treating at select retail stores. Also, enjoy the KidX Fall Festival which includes a corn maze, bounce houses, kids crafts, and more fall fun!"