Little ones can show off their ghoulish costumes to mall shoppers on Halloween.
Here is a list of malls where your little monsters can haunt for candy and treats. The malls' links have all the details you will need.
Disney Springs
1486 Buena Vista Drive,
Orlando, FL, 32830
There are a lot of fun that can be had this Halloween, but be sure to check the website for details first.
The Florida Mall
8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail
Orlando, FL, 32809
"Families are invited to enjoy The Florida Mall's kid-friendly Mall-o-Ween celebration on Halloween from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at The Play Park and Center Court."
Oviedo Mall
1700 Oviedo Mall Blvd.,
Oviedo, FL 32765
There will be food, music and face-painting for the mall's Halloween Bash 2018.
Plaza del Sol
3831 W Vine St.,
Kissimmee, FL, 34741
Children in costumes can trick-or-treat, eat and shop, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Paddock Mall
3100 SW College Rd.,
Ocala, FL, 34474
"Join us for our spooktacular Halloween KidX event. Enjoy face painting, Halloween themed crafts, games and more!"
Waterford Lakes Town Center
413 N Alafaya Trail
Orlando, FL, 32828
"Calling all super heroes and boo'tiful princesses to enjoy complimentary trick or treating at select retail stores. Also, enjoy the KidX Fall Festival which includes a corn maze, bounce houses, kids crafts, and more fall fun!"