Orlando City unveils 49 #OrlandoUnited seats in new stadium

Last Updated: Wednesday, January 04, 2017, 5:29 PM EST
One step closer. Well, 49 seats closer.
- Orlando City SC unveiled 49 rainbow-colored seats on Wednesday
- The seats honor the victims, families of the Pulse nightclub attack
- Orlando City opens its 2017 MLS campaign on March 5 at home
Orlando City on Wednesday hosted a dedication of the 49 rainbow-colored seats in Section 12 of the new downtown Orlando soccer stadium, delivering on its promise to permanently honor the victims and families impacted by the Pulse nightclub attack on June 12, 2016.
Phil Rawlins, club life-president of Orlando City Soccer, thanked front office staff and construction partners for their diligent work and dedication to the project.
Rawlins was recently awarded the Presidential Recognition Award by Major League Soccer and the National Soccer Coaches Association of America for the club's community leadership in the wake of the nightclub shooting.
"With this tribute, Orlando City SC hopes fans and those who visit the stadium from around the world always remember the City Beautiful for its inclusive, diverse and welcoming community," the club said in a news release.
The Lions will kick off their 2017 MLS campaign on March 5 against New York City FC at the new stadium.
