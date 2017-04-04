Jimmy Fallon kicks off opening of namesake Universal Orlando ride

Jimmy Fallon and a whole crew of "Tonight Show" regulars were on hand at Universal Orlando on Thursday to officially open "Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon," the resort's newest ride.

“This is just a big moment. I have to take some time and enjoy this," Fallon said, as cannons boomed, sending confetti falling over a screaming crowd.

The Tonight Show host brought his family to celebrate the opening of the attraction, which was three years in the making.

Fallon made his rounds, shaking hands with his fans before they got to experience "Race Through New York."

“It was awesome. I’m originally from New York. So you’re driving down there and going through Times Square. We saw Bubba Gump Shrimp Factory. We saw Madame Tussauds. We smelled the pizza. It was awesome," said Michael Holly of Tampa.

In the 3D simulator ride, Fallon “races” the studio audience through the streets of New York City and beyond. Along the way, riders will encounter several “Tonight Show” characters, including Sara and her stepdad Gary, Hashtag the Panda and the Ragtime Gals.

However, the ride isn’t the only feature of the attraction. Before visitors enter the “flying theater,” they enter a replica of the iconic 30 Rockefeller building. The first floor has displays that contain various artifacts from the Tonight Show’s 62-year history. Artifacts include desk props, pictures of each former host, an NBC camera and more.

On the second level, visitors encounter live performances from the Ragtime Gals, a meet-and-greet with Hashtag and interactive tables where they can send their own thank you notes.

“It’s even more legit, I think, than Jimmy knows because, yeah, we replicated the floors from 30 Rock, but what I think even they don’t know is that this marble comes from the same quarry that the marble at 30 Rock does,” Universal Creative's Jason Surrell said.

“It’s about a 6 or a 7," said Simon Kerevan of Liverpool, England, when asked to rate the ride. "It’s enough to scare you, but not enough to freak you out.”

This week wasn't the first time Fallon has hosted the “Tonight Show” at Universal Studios. In 2014, he "took a road trip" the summer the Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Diagon Alley opened.

During the week of tapings, Fallon rode Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit with Kevin Hart and played a Simpsons-themed Duff beer drinking game with Pitbull. Even members of house band the Roots joined in the fun, riding Doctor Doom’s Fearfall at Islands of Adventure.

This time around, his guests include country music artist Blake Shelton, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Scott Eastwood, Nicole Richie and former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno.

Universal Studios visitors can watch musical performances at the Music Plaza Stage each night at 8:15 p.m.