VIDEO: 'More lifelike' Trump debuts at Hall of Presidents

Walt Disney World’s Hall of Presidents has reopened with a new addition.

President Donald Trump — at least, a robot version of him — now stands among the nation’s past leaders.

The attraction has been revamped, with a new narrator, new film — and, after some mystery, a speaking role by Trump.

The animatronic figure stands between seated versions of Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant. Barack Obama’s figure is now located next to Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

Trump’s animatronic features “smoother, more lifelike movements.”

Following the traditional roll call of leaders, George Washington delivers a brief speech before introducing the 45th president of the United States.

The animatronic Trump motions his hands and begins reciting the presidential oath of office. He then talks about the American people.

“From the beginning, America has been a nation defined by its people," he says. "At our founding, it was the American people who rose up to defend our freedoms and win our independence. It is why our founders began our great Constitution with three very simple words: We the people. Since that moment, each generation of Americans has taken its place in the defense of our freedom, our flag, and our nation under God." These are the achievements of the American spirit—the spirit of a people who fought and died to bring the blessings of liberty to all our people. Above all, to be an American is to be an optimist, to believe that we can always do better and that the best days of our great nation are still ahead of us."

Before visitors have a chance to hear Trump speak, they’ll watch a short video titled “The Idea of a President.” The film mentions major eras in American history, such as the Revolution, Civil War, the Industrial Age and the Great Depression. Some of the presidents highlighted in the video include Washington, Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

In addition to the upgrades inside the theater, the pre-show area has undergone a few changes. Various presidential memorabilia have been placed inside display cases. One display gives a behind-the-scenes look at how the audio-animatronics are made. Other displays include Thomas Jefferson’s pocket watch, Ronald Reagan's cowboy hat and an evening gown worn by first lady Betty Ford.

There's also a display that shows how each president's figure is made.

"Every president featured in the Hall of Presidents begins as a piece of clay," a sign in the display says.

Not everyone was happy with the idea of Trump speaking in the attraction. An online petition circulated, calling on Disney to silence the Trump animatronic. It received more than 15,000 signatures.

The attraction was closed for refurbishment for almost a year, prompting many to wonder when it would reopen. In June, a Disney spokesperson confirmed that Trump's figure would have a speaking role in the attraction and said it would open in “late 2017.” Over the summer, Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger said a script had been sent to Trump’s team.

The Hall of Presidents originally opened in the Magic Kingdom in 1971.

Trump's Hall of Presidents speech