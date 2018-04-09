Deputies searching for those who set off fireworks inside Florida Mall

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for those responsible for setting off fireworks at the Florida Mall in a daring attempt to rob a jewelry store, which caused a major scare that left 11 people injured Sunday evening.

Deputies say the fireworks were used as a distraction

The real purpose was a robbery attempt at jewelry store, deputies say

Some people were sent to hospital, others treated at the scene

Someone set off fireworks inside the mall at 8001 South Orange Blossom Trail at around 5:45 p.m. that sent hundreds running in fear.

Frightening moments captured by a shopper of people running out of the #FloridaMall after what detectives are calling a distraction theft. Investigators say fireworks were set off as a diversion while crooks tried to rob a jewelry store. https://t.co/lTDtEeiL1B — Deborah Souverain (@Deb_SouverainTV) April 9, 2018

Detectives say it was all part of a distraction theft and the fireworks were used to create a diversion.

It is unclear if they got away with anything and no arrests have been.

According to witnesses, a loud bang went off near the Victoria Secret store, and shortly after crowds of people began running to escape what they thought were gunshots.

A man who was shopping with his two young children. Steve Hughes says people inside the mall were hysterical and many were crying as they tried to escape.

"I heard a bang to my right so I looked down towards the corner and I saw a second bang and a flash," he said. "It was panic. It was like a ship was sinking. People just running down the aisle. I really thought the kids were going to get crushed at one point."

Orange County Fire Rescue said 11 people were injured as crowds rushed out of the mall. Several of those were taken to the hospital while others were treated at the scene.

The mall released a statement before 8 p.m., stating the area is secure and it had reopened for business.

However, whoever did this is still out there and no description of those involved have been given out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crimeline at: 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).